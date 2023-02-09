State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $102.97.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

