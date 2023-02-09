State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 790 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.