State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 830 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Littelfuse by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,923 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $270.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

