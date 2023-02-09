Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.71.
Steven Madden Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
