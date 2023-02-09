Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Steven Madden Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steven Madden Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Steven Madden by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

