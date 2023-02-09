Stock Buyback Program Approved by Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Board of Directors

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.