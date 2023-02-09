StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,074.50% and a negative net margin of 797.48%. Research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
