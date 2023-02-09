StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,074.50% and a negative net margin of 797.48%. Research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

About Agile Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

