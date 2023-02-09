StockNews.com Downgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Buy

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock worth $4,242,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

