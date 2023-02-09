StockNews.com Downgrades Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

KAI opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average of $184.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 27.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 11.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

