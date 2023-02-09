StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
Shares of ADXS stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.44.
About Advaxis
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.