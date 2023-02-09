StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXSGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.44.

About Advaxis

(Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

