StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

ISIG opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 52.11% and a return on equity of 171.30%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

