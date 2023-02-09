StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
WHG opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 million, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.24.
Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
