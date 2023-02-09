StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

WHG opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 million, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Westwood Holdings Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

