Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 4.8 %

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 69.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

