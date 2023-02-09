Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 9.7%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 426,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,539,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

