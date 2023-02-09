Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $177.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

