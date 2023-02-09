TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.35.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 879,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 883,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192,346 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

