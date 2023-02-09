TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of TRP opened at C$55.52 on Thursday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$52.12 and a one year high of C$74.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

