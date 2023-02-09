TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Buckle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Buckle

Buckle Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKE opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $50.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Articles

