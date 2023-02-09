TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

