TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gentherm news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,649.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $73.68 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $91.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.34.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

