TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,145,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,383,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About First Industrial Realty Trust

Several research firms have commented on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

