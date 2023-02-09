TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQBK opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

