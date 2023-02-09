TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equity Bancshares Price Performance
EQBK opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.
Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Equity Bancshares Company Profile
Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Bancshares (EQBK)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.