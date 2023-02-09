TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $225.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $242.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,474 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

