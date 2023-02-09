TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,459,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Terreno Realty
In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE TRNO opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.