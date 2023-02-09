TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,459,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE TRNO opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

