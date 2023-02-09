TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,660 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 299.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 55,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

