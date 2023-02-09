TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HURN opened at $69.65 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

