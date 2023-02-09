TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dorian LPG worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 93,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.4 %

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

LPG opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 137.20%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,526,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

