TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 550.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1,433.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $26,151,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $10,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Company Profile



RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

