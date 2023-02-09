TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,706,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hostess Brands

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

