TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

RUTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

