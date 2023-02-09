TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Tobam purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crown by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

CCK opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

