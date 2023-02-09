TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 930,673 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,449,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

