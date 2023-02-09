TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Seneca Foods worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Seneca Foods stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $466.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $68.74.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $439.84 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.