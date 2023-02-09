TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lindsay worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lindsay by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lindsay by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $156.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average is $160.09.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

