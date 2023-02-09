TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

