TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 194.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $72.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

