TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 58,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $1,962,250. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17.

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

