Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.58.

NYSE TFX opened at $253.95 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

