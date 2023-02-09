Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.31.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,452 shares of company stock worth $1,431,162. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

