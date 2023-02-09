Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.3 %

TER stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

