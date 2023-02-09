Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.3 %

TER stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

