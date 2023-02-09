Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

LLAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Terran Orbital

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $180,296.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,002,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,346.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 277,221 shares of company stock worth $566,022 in the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth $77,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLAP stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Articles

