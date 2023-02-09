TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.40.

TerrAscend Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.84 million. TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 143.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Stories

