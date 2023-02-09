TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.40.
TerrAscend Price Performance
OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.66.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TerrAscend (TRSSF)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.