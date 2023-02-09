TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$175.00 to C$185.00. The company traded as high as $122.44 and last traded at $120.07, with a volume of 125091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.28.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth $215,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 31.43%. TFI International’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

