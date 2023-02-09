TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$175.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark dropped their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.18.

TFII opened at C$167.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$168.35.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total value of C$3,588,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$612,966,538.03. In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total transaction of C$3,588,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$612,966,538.03. Also, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$149.22 per share, with a total value of C$4,476,558.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,906,232. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,175,535 and sold 55,768 shares worth $7,931,441.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

