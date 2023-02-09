TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$175.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark dropped their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.18.
TFI International Price Performance
TFII opened at C$167.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$168.35.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
