The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $51.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

