The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,479,000 after acquiring an additional 180,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,647,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

