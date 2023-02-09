The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory
In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 3.3 %
CAKE opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.
Recommended Stories
