The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Richard Prickett Buys 20,000 Shares

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Richard Prickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($18,752.25).

Shares of The City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 79 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The City Pub Group plc has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 99.43 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of £83.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.56.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

