The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Richard Prickett Buys 20,000 Shares

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Richard Prickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($18,752.25).
The City Pub Group Price Performance
Shares of The City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 79 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The City Pub Group plc has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 99.43 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of £83.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.56.
About The City Pub Group
