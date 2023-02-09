The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.60.

NYSE GS opened at $375.10 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

