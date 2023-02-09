The Hain Celestial Group’s (HAIN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAIN. CL King dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $37.50.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

