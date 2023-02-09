The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.