The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

PNC opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.